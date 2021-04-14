A Washington County lawyer has been censured for sharing a client’s privileged information.
On April 8, Jeffrey Dennis Johnson, an attorney licensed to practice law in Tennessee and with offices in Johnson City, received a public censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Johnson received an on-line “google” review from a former client who included his name in the review. The board said Johnson posted a response on-line which stated details about the former client, including health and medical conditions of the former client and the type of case in which Johnson represented the client. Johnson also stated that the former client asked him to make false representations to the court. Johnson’s comments were not favorable to the former client and were posted on a publicly accessible website.
By these acts, Johnson was found to have violated Rule of Professional Conduct 1.9© (duties to former client) and has been publicly censured for this violation. A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.