As trick-or-treaters gear up for a weekend of spooky fun, AAA is offering tips to keep everyone safe.
On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to Safe Kids Worldwide.
“Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long, slow down in neighborhoods, and avoid distractions and impairment behind the wheel to help keep everyone safe.”
Halloween tips for drivers
Remain seated and buckled. Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled at all times, even when parked on the side of the road.
Designate a navigator. If you need to check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the road, pull over or delegate those tasks to a passenger.
If you are driving, focus on driving. Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road.
Keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. Pedestrians can be very unpredictable, especially children. Be on the lookout for children’s shoes or costumes under vehicles to make sure they are not crossing the street between parked cars in neighborhoods.
Safety tips for Trick-or-Treaters
Be visible. Light-colored clothing or costumes provide the best visibility to motorist. If unavailable, try adding reflective material or tape to costumes to increase visibility. Giving your child a glow stick or flashlight to carry also increases their chances of seeing and being seen by drivers.
Cross the street responsibly. Cross using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing the street and keep an eye on the road while are you are crossing. Remind your child to not cross the street mid-block or run out between parked cars in neighborhoods.
Don’t walk distracted. Save the social media updates for before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid checking your phone while walking or supervising children.
Stay on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, always walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left of the roadway as possible.
Remove bulky costumes or winter coats before buckling your child into their car seat. Bulky or oversized clothing can make the car seat harness fit incorrectly, leaving room for movement in the seat which can be very dangerous in the event of a crash.
Red Cross Halloween Safety Tips
The American Cross also submitted safety tips for parents to keep in mind while getting their kids ready for Halloween this year:
Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which could make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
Use flame-resistant costumes.
Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
Walk, do not run.
Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.
Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Do not cross between parked cars, and do not cut across yards or use alleys.
Drivers — use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
A grown-up should check all goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and remove any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:
Light the area well so young visitors can see.
Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.