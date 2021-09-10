The terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001 shook the world.
People across the globe, including men, women and children from all walks of life, reacted to the attacks with sadness, horror, shock, and anger.
Newspaper front pages throughout the United States and the world reflected those emotions on September 12.
• The New York Times: U.S. Attacked: Hijacked Jets Destroy Twin Towers And Hit Pentagon In Day Of Terror
• New York Post: Act of War: World Trade Center destroyed; many dead
• New York Daily News: It’s War
• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Horror Mounts
• The Washington Post: Terrorists Hijack 4 Airliners, Destroy World Trade Center, Hit Pentagon; Hundreds Dead
• The Boston Globe: New day of infamy: Thousands feared dead after planes hit towers, Pentagon
• Chicago Tribune: ‘Our nation saw evil’: Hijacked jets destroy World Trade Center, hit Pentagon; Thousands feared dead in nation’s worst terrorist attack
• The Dallas Morning News: War at home: Shaken nation awaits tally from Pentagon, Trade Center attacks; Bush vows to track down terrorists and ‘bring them to justice’
• Houston Chronicle: Terror Hits Home
• Los Angeles Times: Terrorists Attack New York, Pentagon
• San Francisco Examiner: Bastards! A Changed America
• Seattle Post-Intelligencer: ‘None of us will ever forget’
• USA Today: ‘Act of war’: Terrorists strike; death toll ‘horrendous’
• The Australian: War Of Terror: Bush vows to hunt down perpetrators of world’s worst terrorist attacks
• Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia): America Attacked
• The Sydney Morning Herald: Terror war on US: World Trade Center Razed; 10,000 feared dead in suicide attacks
• The Daily Telegraph (Sydney, Australia): World Terror: Hijacked Jets Hit Trade Centre; 10,000 Dead
• The Age (Melbourne, Australia): War on America
• The Courier-Mail (Brisbane, Australia): US Attacked
• The Daily Telegraph (London): War on America
Did you know?
The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 were perpetrated on American soil and in American airspace, but the tragedy that unfolded on 9/11 affected countries across the globe.
The attacks on 9/11 claimed the lives of citizens of 78 countries. People around the world mourned those who perished in the attacks, and various world leaders made comments that reflected the global impact of the senseless acts of violence that were perpetrated on 9/11.
The comments from then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder reflect how shaken the world was in the aftermath of the attacks.
“They were not only attacks on the people in the United States, our friends in America,” Schroeder said, “but also against the entire civilized world, against our own freedom, against our own values, values which we share with the American people.”