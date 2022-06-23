Hawkins County’s sales tax revenue has been on an upswing recently, but that increased revenue hasn’t been reflected on the county school budget.
Hawkins County’s local sales tax that goes to the board of education has amounted to $5.7 million and $6.7 million over the past two fiscal years.
But the amount of sales tax revenue reflected in those budgets has stayed at $4.4 million.
County schools budget director Melissa Farmer told the county commission’s Budget Committee Tuesday that she can’t increase that revenue amount in the school budget without commission approval.
If that figure is increased, however, it can’t go back down due to state maintenance of effort laws.
On Tuesday Farmer and Director of Schools Matt Hixson presented the commission’s Budget Committee with a proposed 2022-23 budget projecting a $5.921 million deficit.
Based on those numbers the BOE would expend all but $2.239 of its reserve fund to balance the 2022-23 budget.
Hixson told the Budget Committee, however, that he would never consider submitting such a deficit budget were it not for a revenue safety net that kicks in on July 1, 2023.
That’s when Gov. Bill Lee’s new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) school funding formula takes effect.
Hixson told the Budget Committee Tuesday Hawkins County School are projected to receive an additional $4.5 to $5 million in state revenue under the TISA plan.
Although 2022-23 will be a huge budget deficit year for the Board of Education, that’s expected to even out in 2023-24 thanks to TISA.
Still, Budget Committee members including chairman Rick Brewer said they were reluctant to approve a budget with a $5.9 deficit, even if it’s only a one year phenomenon.
That’s when sales tax revenue became a topic of discussion.
County budget director Eric Buchanan told the committee that based on sales tax revenue increases in recent years, he wouldn’t be opposed to allowing the school system to project an additional $1 million in sales tax revenue, from $4.4 million to $5.4 million.
Buchanan noted, however that sales tax revenue can fluctuate. Even though it was $6.7 million last year, with the unstable economy Buchanan wouldn’t feel comfortable letting the BOE budget sales tax revenue at more than $5.4 million.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend that change, and also voted 6-0 to reject the school budget as presented.
That rejection was required so that the BOE can reconvene and approve the revised budget reflecting that additional $1 million in revenue. Hixson told the committee Wednesday he’d spoken to board members and they agreed to meet Wednesday, June 29 to approve that change.
Brewer said although he would vote for the school budget with the reduced $4.9 million deficit, he was not enthusiastic about it.
Farmer noted, however that the budget as projected is a “worst case scenario”. Traditionally expenditures are over-estimated and revenue under estimated to be safe.
When actual spending and revenue figures are finalized at the end of the fiscal year Farmer anticipates that another $1.5 to $2 million of that deficit might be erased.
Brewer noted, however that as long as the BOE was meeting to vote on its budget again, he’d appreciate if the board took another look at potential spending cuts to further reduce that deficit.