Rogersville City Schools are slated to reopen Aug. 9, and as things stand now, conditions for students, faculty and staff will return almost to pre-COVID standards.
Director of Schools J.T. Stroder said Tuesday that starting this fall, the following procedures will be followed unless the state provides conflicting policies:
•Masks are optional.
•There will be no mandatory temperature checks.
•Social distancing will still be required.
•Lunch schedules will return to normal.
•Vaccinations are not required.
•Expanded cleaning methods will continue.
•Any child or adult diagnosed with COVID will be required to quarantine from school for 14 days.
“We’re trying to retain as much as possible a normal school environment,” Stroder said.
The state department of education may require changes in policy if rates of infection climb before or during the start of the 2021-22 school year.