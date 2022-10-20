A Bulls Gap man was charged last week with aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor’s family with a knife because the neighbor refused to buy him beer and drink with him.
The HCSO reported that Stephen Dwight Wilson, 40, 172 Cantrell Road, Bulls Gap, gave a false name, and then tried to convince deputies that pillows stuffed under a blanket in his bed was a person.
Deputy Ed Rodriguez stated in his report that on Oct. 15 around 5:30 p.m. he responded to complaint of a knife threat at a residence on Wooley Lane in Bulls Gap.
The victim reported that he didn’t know Wilson by name.
The victim told Rodriguez that as he was leaving for the store when his neighbor, later identified as Wilson, asked him if he wanted to make some money, and drink beer with him.
The victim said he declined and left for the store. When the victim returned home Wilson was still there waiting for him. When the victim took his groceries inside, Wilson reportedly got into the victim’s truck.
The victim’s dad reportedly saw what happened, and went to confront Wilson. Witnesses told Rodriguez that Wilson threatened the victim with the knife because he wouldn’t buy beer for Wilson, and told the dad, “I will kill your whole family”.
The victim said he picked up a baseball bat and told Wilson he’s called the police, at which time Wilson ran to his residence.
When deputies arrived they spoke to Wilson who gave a false name and date of birth. Rodriguez said he observed a knife in Wilson’s belt matching the description given by the victim and his dad. At that moment, however, Wilson ran back inside.
Moments later Wilson returned and invited Rodriguez to speak to the real suspect who was in bed, but when Rodriguez checked, was just pillows stuffed under the blanket.
Rodriguez said he then asked deputies to watch Wilson while he spoke to the witnesses. During that time Wilson allegedly lunged at deputies, and was hit with a taser before being arrested.
Aside from aggravated assault Wilson was charged with criminal impersonation, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held on $5,000 pending a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 31.
Steroid charges reduced in plea
Carl Ketron Bailey Jr., 59, of Rogersville was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 3 to 11 months and 29 days probation and $3,262 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics.
Those simple possession charges were reduced from possession with intent to deliver, and other charges were dismissed including possession of Legend drugs with intent to barter or give away; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and maintaining a dwelling for drug use. Bailey was also granted a Judicial Diversion which means if he completes the terms of his probation he can petition the court to expunge his record.
The HCSO reported that Bailey was arrested in September of 2020 after a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs was delivered to his home.
Rock thrown at moving truck
Leslie Allen Fletcher, 78, 2902 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with felony reckless endangerment and felony vandalism over $2,500 for allegedly throwing a rock at a moving vehicle.
The victim told HCSO Deputy Rick Begley that he was driving 2013 Dodge pickup, turning from Stanley Valley Road onto Looneys Gap Road when he observed a man later identified as Fletcher throw a rock which struck the back driver’s side door of his truck. Fletcher then ran into the basement door of his residence, the victim reported.
Begley reported that he observed the damage to the truck, as well as a rock on the ground in front of Fletcher’s home with red paint on it from the truck. The rock struck the truck two feet from the open driver’s door window, placing the driver in danger of serious injury, Begley reported.
Meth trafficking arrest
Kalie Lynn Grissom, 29, 811 Speedwell Road, Rogersville, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of an apparent trespassing complaint at an apartment complex in Shepherd Drive in Bulls Gap.
Deputy Brad Whitson reported that although Grissom was banned from the property there was no trespassing complaint and Grissom said she was leaving. While speaking to her, however, Whitson reported that he observed her pupils to be constricted.
Upon searching her vehicle Whitson allegedly located a small amount of meth, 3.8 grams of an unspecified white powder, three pipes and a digital scale.