A Mount Carmel man who reportedly changed his mind about shooting himself, but still fired a shotgun through a basement ceiling while his wife and child were upstairs, was indicted Monday for felony reckless endangerment.
Jeffrey Lee Baker, 58, of Mount Carmel is charged with the Class C felony reckless endangerment involving a firearm which carried a penalty of 3-6 years if convicted.
On April 8 Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Bryan Sanders was dispatched to a residence on Poplar Street in reference to a possible attempted suicide.
Central Dispatch stated the caller heard a gun shot downstairs, and was waiting on someone to arrive before going downstairs.
Upon his arrival arrival Sanders spoke to a woman who said her husband was downstairs, and may have shot himself.
“I was able to make verbal contact with Jeffrey from the top of the stairs, before visual seeing him,” Sanders stated in his report. “Jeffrey stated he had been drinking fairly heavy due to a bad pains in his right ankle/leg. Jeffrey stated he then started having feelings of being unwanted and wanted to harm himself. Jeffrey stated he used his shotgun loaded with a slug, in an attempt to shoot himself.”
Sanders added, “Jeffrey stated he changed his mind, but still fired a round upward through the roof of the basement where his wife and child were. The slug then traveled through the shower floor upstairs, then through the shower wall. Jeffrey then voluntarily agreed to be transported to Holston Valley ER for a mental evaluation.”
Baker was charged with felony reckless endangerment on April 10. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal court on Aug. 31.
Other Aug. 15 indictments
Jamie Lee McGuire, 43, of Rogersville, for felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
Zane Michael Sword, 30, of Church Hill, for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, registration violation, and no insurance.
Joseph Randall Gilliam, 41, of Eidson, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Dale Arnold, 36, of Rogersville, for aggravated burglary, domestic assault, and resisting arrest.
Leslie Howard Ashmore, 56, of Kingsport, for felony evading arrest, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, and resisting arrest.
Tanner Elijah Justice, 22, of Rogersville, for DUI and failure to exercise due care.
Whitney Dawn Carpenter, 27, of Whitesburg, for 12 counts of identity theft and two counts of theft under $1,000.
Anthony Wayne Barker, 38, of Church Hill, for felony evading arrest, evading arrest, two counts of theft over $1,000, reckless driving, and registration violation.
Austin Shane Jones, 28, of Rogersville, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Victoria Brooke Seal, 30, of Eidson, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, simple possession, introduction of contraband into a penal institute, driving in possession of meth, and registration violation.
Dennis Nathan Cavin, 25, of Morristown, for attempted aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic assault, theft under $1,000 and vandalism.
Bryan Lee Cinnamon, 46, of Rogersville, for felony reckless endangerment.
Adam Richard Lane, 33, of Church Hill, for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.
Anderson Paul Fowler, 30, of Kingsport, for aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000.
Levi Walker Greer, 26, of Church Hill, for theft over $10,000.
Misty Michelle Sabins, 41, of Whitesburg, for escape.
Jarred Donald Whitson, 37, of Weaverville, N.C., for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession, car title violation, two counts of registration violation, and no insurance.
Recently served sealed indictments
Hank Arron Williams, 43, of Church Hill, for theft over $1,000 and forgery.
Ricky Lee Braford, 48, of Rogersville, for forgery and attempted theft under $1,000,
Savannah Nicole Steele, 30, of Rogersville, for two counts of sale of meth, two counts of maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Recent Guilty Plea
Parnell Quinn Short, 47, of Mooresburg pleaded guilty on July 21 in Hawkins County Criminal Court to theft over $10,000, theft over $2,500, no insurance, speeding and registration violation. Combined with a Hamblen County case he was sentenced to 24 months in jail with no early release, 20 years with 45 percent release eligibility, and $2,398 in fines and fees.