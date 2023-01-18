Mayor Pat Stilwell told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during last week’s workshop she believes the city needs to put bulletproof windows at the entrance of City Hall due to safety concerns.
Stilwell noted one individual in particular who comes to City Hall irate after receiving a citation for having an unkept yard makes City Hall staff feel unsafe.
Alderman Jim Gilliam suggested the possibility that city manager Emily Wood and another City Hall employee could be armed.
“When people get a ticket, or something goes wrong, they’re irate when they come in here,” Stilwell told the board during last Thursday’s workshop. “We’ve got one, and I’m not saying names, he gets mad when he gets written a ticket because his yard is trashed up. He comes in, and he’s irate, and it makes these girls (in City Hall) feel — anybody could bring a gun that (front) door. All he has to do is shoot if he’s mad.”
Stilwell said the BMA needs to protect its employees. Stillwell said she likes the design at Church Hill City Hall.
Stilwell added “We need bulletproof glass on both sides. And then if they want to put money in or pay a bill, the way Church Hill has it, they’ve got a little tray they push out to them. That way they can’t put a gun up under the (opening) and shoot.”
Gilliam asked how much bulletproof glass would cost.
“It’s going to be astronomical,” city manager Emily Wood replied.
Stilwell: “It is going to be a lot of money, but what is more important? Their lives? We spend money on things that we don’t need to spend sometimes.”
Gilliam suggested arming Wood, as well as another member of office staff.
Alderman Darby Patrick said he didn’t like the idea of an employee bringing a gun to work.
Gilliam: “It happens in all the courthouses, and a lot of teachers got them.”
Patrick: “You hear about employees going crazy too. We don’t want a crazy employee to have a gun.”
Wood: “I don’t think anyone feels unsafe in City Hall. We’ll look into it for sure.”