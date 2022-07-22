Mount Carmel’s town website and official seal may soon get a facelift thanks to a possible town rebranding project.
Several Mount Carmel representatives recently met with the Hawkins Co. and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways to increase government funding and identify areas of opportunity within the town.
One of the ideas that came from the meeting was the possibility of rebranding the town’s image.
As part of this, both the town website and seal would be revamped.
City Manager Emily Wood met with a local design firm who has agreed to give the town a cost estimate and some mockup designs for a potential new town logo.
The town currently has a seal, but Wood noted that other municipalities, such as Kingsport, have moved away from a seal and have created a logo instead.
“Logos are pretty common right now, and a lot of towns are rebranding and moving away from a traditional seal and going with a logo that is timeless,” she said.
She also noted that the town’s current seal will become a bit obsolete once the Joint Recreation Board disbands next year.
“In the official seal, it actually names out the fire protection, church, election and recreation,” Wood said. “Because of the notification we got from Church Hill of them pulling out of the Joint Rec Board, ‘recreation’ is something I think Mount Carmel will no longer identify with. Depending on what happens with that and after the Joint Rec Board disbands, we can still move forward with providing recreation, but it will make our seal less relevant.”
Wood was referencing the Church Hill BMA’s January decision to pull out of the Joint Rec Board without warning.
As it currently stands, the Joint Parks and Recreation Board provides recreational activities for children in Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville.
Representatives from all three towns sit on the board, and costs are divided based on population. However, Church Hill’s last day as part of the board will be Jan. 18, 2023.
Alderman James Gilliam suggested using the basic design of the municipal police department’s logo for the entire town but substituting the words “police department” for “Tennessee.”
Wood noted that the company she has spoken with will solicit community and BMA input before creating the official logo, should they be chosen for the project.
“They may ask people ‘how do you see Mount Carmel’ or ‘what do you want reflected in this seal or logo?’”
Though the town has not received an official estimate on the new logo design, Wood noted that it would be less than $10,000.
“When you do something like this, you want it to reflect everywhere, so we would redo all the vehicles and anything that has the seal on it right now,” she added.
Should the town move forward with the project, the new logo would be implemented next spring.
The rebranding project will also include a website redesign, which is already underway.