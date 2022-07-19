I decided to run for the office of Property Assessor to continue to serve our community in office as I have been serving daily in my business, Rogersville Marine Incorporated. Over the course of 27 years, I have enjoyed serving my customer’s needs in taking care of their boats to help them enjoy our lakes, community and family time.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
My education includes a Business Management Degree and owner/operator of Rogersville Marine Incorporated here in Hawkins County for over two decades.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If elected, my goals include working with citizens through the assessor’s office or on site at their properties to ensure the assessment is fair across the board for everyone. I will strive to be a strong advocate for Hawkins County tax payers and work to be available daily to address questions or concerns.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am very qualified for this office with my years of experience in serving the public and business management skills to get the job done. My public relations experience will help the citizens to feel comfortable about contacting me or the assessor’s office for their needs as well.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
If given the opportunity to serve as Property Assessor, I will demonstrate a business management approach to serve you, the citizens of Hawkins County. With over 27 years of local business ownership, serving the public and meeting customer’s needs daily, you will see positive results with me as your assessor.