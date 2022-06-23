One suspect was arrested and the second escaped last week after two men riding mini-bikes on Carters Valley Road in Mount Carmel fled a traffic stop.
On June 17 around 22:40 p.m. MCPD Officer Austin West was sitting in the area of Carter’s Valley and Big Elm Road observing traffic when two males driving off-road dirt mini-bikes passed by on CVR.
“I activated my vehicle’s emergency lights and commanded the vehicles to pull over on my vehicle’s loud speaker,” West stated in his report. “The motorcycles continued to travel down the road, and I activated my sirens. Both motorcycles continued to travel down the road at approximately 30 mph for around a mile. Both motorcycles then turned into the yard of (a residence on) Carter’s Valley Road where one of the drivers lost control and began to run on foot.”
West reported that he initiated a foot pursuit for approximately 100 yards until the suspect stopped running and became compliant with his commands to stop.
The suspect was identified as Anthony Gale Davidson, 40, 1317 E. Sevier Ave. Kingsport.
West was informed by Central Dispatch that Davidson’s license is suspended license for accumulation of points in 2018.
The other motorcycle driver fled the scene and was unable to be located.
Davidson was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and driving an unregistered vehicle.