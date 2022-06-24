When a Mount Carmel officer attempted to stop a Kingsport teen Monday who was popping wheelies on a motorcycle in front of the Hardee’s on Main Street, the teen allegedly popped a wheelie in front of the officer and fled.
The ensuing high speed pursuit led police along several Mount Carmel residential streets, into Church Hill, and then back into Mount Carmel where the driver was arrested after parking the bike in a residential garage.
MCPD Lt. Ken Lunsford Sr. stated in his report that around 8:49 a.m. Monday he responded to Main St. in front of Hardee’s regarding a motorcycle doing wheelies, and the rider didn’t have on a helmet.
“Upon arrival I came into contact with a black motorcycle and observed the driver was not wearing a helmet,” Lunsford Sr. stated in his report. “When I attempted to stop it, the driver did a wheelie in front of me.”
Lunsford Sr. reported that the driver refused to stop and continued east on Main St. to Englewood Ave.; then north on Englewood; and east on Birch St.
The motorcycle then went west on Birch, to south on Englewood, to east on Main St. where Lunsford Sr. lost contact until he observed the motorcycle heading into Church Hill.
Lunsford Sr. was later informed that the driver, was at a residence on W. Main St. where the owner of the 2018 Suzuki JS1 involved in the pursuit resides.
“At that residence I observed the motorcycle in garage,” Lunsford said. “I was able to make contact with owner of the residence and he indicated that driver was in the back room.”
Lunsford Sr. then located the driver who was identified as Brandon Matthew Ferguson, 18, of Kingsport.
“He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans I had described while chasing motorcycle,” Lunsford Sr. reported. “At one point during pursuit I was within 3 to 4 feet of driver when he made u-turn on Birch St.”
Lunsford Sr. reported that Ferguson does’t have an M classification on his Tennessee driver’s license required to operate a motorcycle on public streets. During the pursuit Lunsford Sr. reportedly clocked Ferguson at 60 MPH in a 30 MPH speed zone.
Ferguson was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding, helmet law violation and no motorcycle license.