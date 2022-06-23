A stray kitten that was found mutilated last week near Rogersville was continuing to recovers as of Wednesday night, but wasn’t out of the woods yet.
Meagan Carver, who lives just south of Rogersville, had been feeding a group of stray cats recently including two mommas and six kittens.
On the morning of Friday, June 17 she awoke to find one of the kittens on the ramp leading to her front porch with one front leg cut off and the other front leg almost cut off.
Carver told the Review she felt the injuries were inflicted intentionally by a person, based on the nature of the cuts, combined with the fact that the two mommas and some of the kitten were missing.
Only the “friendly” cats were missing, Carver said. The “ferrel” kittens that wouldn’t let anyone near them weren’t hurt, and have since been captured and relocated.
There was also video surveillance of a man walking through her yard the previous night swinging something. That video footage is now in the hands of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hawkins County Humane Society named the kitten “Dustin” after Deputy Dustin Winters who responded to the Carver residence and rushed the kitten to the animal shelter for treatment.
HCHS director Sandy Behnke told the Review Wednesday night that Dustin remains at the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital where they are trying to get Dustin healthy enough for surgery.
“They still have to get the infection under control before they do surgery,” Behnke said. “He was spiking a fever last (Tuesday) night. I got pictures from the vet. He was doing good. His eyes were bright, and he’s eating and purring.”
Behnke added, “His wounds are left open until the infection is gone. Then they will do surgery. They are hopeful they will save the other front leg, but they’re unsure.”
HCHS Facebook posts about Dustin sparked outrage against the unknown person responsible, as well as an outpouring of support.
Initially more than $700 was donated to help cover Dustin’s vet bill, but Behnke said the Review story about Dustin “went viral”.
“We received donations from Florida, New Jersey, New York, and other places,” Behnke said. “Mount Carmel Animal Hospital received over $1,000 in donations. We have received about the same amount. An inventor in the medical equipment field texted me and said that he wants to build an omnidirectional prosthetic for Dustin when he’s is recovered from his surgery.”
Behnke added, “There’s a lot of heartache and support in the messages we are receiving, not from just Hawkins County but from many other states. Many people are offering to adopt him when he is better. I had a lady text me and asked what the total vet bill would be. I told her that we have received approximately $2,000 in donations and she said if that’s not enough she wants to pay the remaining balance.”
As of Wednesday there’s was still no information about who might have committed this heinous attack against Dustin.
“Deputy Winters is not giving up to find out who did this,” Behnke said. “This is an open investigation and that we will be setting up a reward fund for any information leading to the arrest of whoever did this to little Dustin.”