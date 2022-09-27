Former Rogersville Police Department officer Christopher James Funk, who was arrested for DUI and other charges following a 2019 motorcycle accident, was convicted on the DUI charge following a jury trial last week.
Following a two day Hawkins County Criminal Court trial that began Sept. 21, Funk, 46, of Rogersville was found guilty on Sept. 22 by a Hawkins County Criminal Court jury on the DUI charge, as well as possession of a handgun while under the influence.
He was sentenced to serve 48 hours in the county Jail beginning Sept. 29 assuming he doesn’t file an appeal. Funk was also sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation.
Funk was arrested in Aug. 5, 2019 following a motorcycle accident on East Main Street in Rogersville, near the intersection of Burem Road (SR 347).
According to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Funk was apparently headed east on the main thoroughfare through town when his 2016 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the street and overturned onto its side.
The THP reported that “The driver was still at the scene” and “exhibited signs of impairment”.
The THP further reported that Funk “refused to perform field sobriety tests or submit to a breath and or blood test. …A search warrant was obtained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for a blood test. During the investigation a handgun was also discovered belonging to the driver.”
Funk, who was not injured in the crash, was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was initially charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI (first), violation of implied consent, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and having no proof of insurance.
During a 2020 Sessions Court hearing Funk’s Defense Attorney Daniel Boyd argued that the search warrant for Funk’s blood test was invalid because it did not contain a judge’s signature. This signature is required after the search warrant is executed.
Judge Todd Ross ruled in favor of Boyd’s argument and determined that all evidence obtained as a result of the search warrant was inadmissible.
Ross also ruled that the THP officer made an error in relation to Funk’s ‘violation of implied consent’ charge.
The THP officer placed Funk’s ‘violation of implied consent’ charge on the same warrant as the other charges against him. The law requires that this charge be placed on a separate warrant. Thus, this charge was dismissed on a technicality as well.
Ross dismissed all charges against Funk. The Attorney General subsequently refiled the charges which were later bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury which indicted Funk for the DUI, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and no proof of insurance charges. The insurance charge was dismissed.
Funk had been employed by the Rogersville Police Department since January, 2013. He was dismissed from the RPD shortly after his arrest.
Other recent Criminal Court news
Heather Madison Powell, 33, 3610 Watterson Street, Kingsport, was served a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant charging her with Class D felony child abuse by causing injury to a 4-year-old child, and Class E felony child neglect against a 4-year-old child. She is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Oct. 14.
Tyler Heath McEalyea, 29, 3610 Watterson Street, Kingsport, was served a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant for Class E felony child neglect against a 4-year-old. He is scheduled for arraignment in criminal court on Oct. 14.
Keenan Shounl Mason, 57, 499 North Hawkins Street, Rogersville, was served with a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant charging him with five counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver and five counts of violation of the Drug Free School Zone law. Mason is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal court on Oct. 14.
Rachel Ann Head, 40, 479 Sensabaugh Hollow Road, Church Hill, was served a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant for forgery and identity theft. Head is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Oct. 14.
Howard Raymond Hughes, 83, of Piperton, TN, was acquitted on one count of felony cruelty to animals on Sept. 21 following a two day jury trial in Hawkins County Criminal Court.