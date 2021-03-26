With interest rates hitting historic lows recently, members of the Hawkins County Commission voted Monday night to refinance a significant portion of the county’s debt.
Scott Gibson with Cumberland Securities, who assist the county with bond management, told commissioners he recommended refinancing two separate bonds, one for the county general fund and the other for the general education debt service. Together the bonds total $18.6 million in bonds that were issued at a 3.4 percent interest rate and won’t be paid off until 2026. Gibson said he believed he could get a finance rate of 1.7 percent, which would save the county over $1 million.
“You’re in really good shape versus where you’ve been,” Gibson told the group.
Several commissioners questioned whether the county would do better to actually pay the bonds off, which might be a possible use of the CARES federal government funding expected to be received to help counties recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neither Gibson nor any of the commissioners could say with certainty that such use of the funds would be approved by the government’s rules concerning the funds.
But Gibson pointed out that having a healthy fund balance improves the county’s bond ratings, thus reducing the amount of interest to be charged.
It would actually take four to five weeks to initiate the new bond issue, and Gibson said the process could be changed at any point if commissioners chose to take another path.
The bond issue was approved 18-2, with Raymond Jessee and Donnie Talley voting against it and Hannah Winegar absent.
In other business, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reported that the Tenessee Corrections Institute inspected the jail and it passed “with flying colors.”