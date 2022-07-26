Several accused drug traffickers in Hawkins County were hit with a “reminder” last week of Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s promise to declare war on drugs when he took office in 2010
On July 21 “Operation Reminder” was launched involving Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Detectives Division, Patrol Division, Corrections Division, Transport Division, Tactical Unit, K9 Unit, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Aside from taking drugs and guns off the street, and putting accused dealers in jail, the operation was also intended to remind the drug dealers of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s promise when he took office on 2010 to “Declare War on Drugs”.
Several Narcotic Search Warrants and Arrest Warrants were executed in Hawkins County on July 21, resulting in five arrests, an done suspect is still at large and has an active warrant for drug charges.
Among those facing charges as a result of “Operation Reminder” are:
John William Roberts, 43, 155 Roberts Rd., Rogersville is still at large and wanted on Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine
Melody Lynn Bailey, 42, 194 Cedar Crest Circle, Rogersville, who was charged with Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule II w/ intent to deliverer (2 counts), Possession of Schedule III w/ intent to deliver (3 counts), Possession of Schedule IV w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule VI w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of firearm in commission of a felony.
Donnie Ray Brooks, 62, 255 Guntown Road, Rogersville, who was charged with Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule II w/ intent to deliverer (2 counts), Possession of Schedule III w/ intent to deliver (3 counts), Possession of Schedule IV w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule VI w/ intent to deliver, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of firearm in commission of a felony, and Maintaining a Dwelling where drugs are sold or used.
Connie Susan Hefflin, 49, 215 Jones Road, Church Hill, who was charged with Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine and Tampering with evidence
Kurston Hefflin, 26, 215 Jones Road, Church Hill, who was charged with Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule VI, and active warrants from Sullivan County, TN.
Daren David Kelley, 57, 1172 Burem road, Rogersville, who was charged with Possession/Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Dwelling where drugs are sold or used, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Possession.