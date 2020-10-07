On October 2, 2020, the Supreme Court of Tennessee entered an order suspending Douglas Ralph Beier from the practice of law in Tennessee for a period of two (2) years.
The Supreme Court found that Mr. Beier violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct in two separate client matters. In the first matter, the Court held that Mr. Beier falsely signed a party’s name to an affidavit, falsely notarized that same signature, and filed the affidavit in both juvenile and chancery court without alerting either court that he was the one who applied the signature. The Court found Mr. Beier violated RPC 3.3(a)(1) (candor toward the tribunal) and 8.4© (conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation) in that matter.
In the second matter, the Court held that Mr. Beier, in the representation of a client in probate court, improperly charged a one-third contingency fee, utilized a fee agreement which was insufficiently clear, included real property in the estate which passed by operation of law, falsely stated in the petition that his client was the only heir when he knew of four other half-siblings, failed to inform the court of the other descendants, and took advantage of his client’s disability in order to charge an unreasonable fee. The Court found that Mr. Beier violated RPC 1.5(a) (fees), 3.3(a)(1), 3.3(a)(3), and 8.4(a) and ©.
Pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 28.1, the suspension is effective upon entry of the order by the Court. Mr. Beier must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 30.4, regarding the obligations and responsibilities of suspended attorneys and the procedure for reinstatement.