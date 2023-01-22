For many the New Year’s guilt has set in. What is the New Year’s guilt? It’s when you resolve to change habits or lifestyles you need to change but two weeks into it, you fail.
Probably the biggest resolution of all time is dieting just after Christmas and there are companies that make a boo-koo fortune on people’s resolutions to diet.
Before condemning ourselves too much for our humanity and its frailty, ask why is it we know we need to change some pattern or break some habit in our life but we can’t make ourselves successful? Research shows 55% of our resolutions are health oriented and about 20% are commitments to get out of debt, but less than 20% are able to stick it out and succeed at what they intended to do.
One researcher believes the primary reason for failure is because America has become a micro-wave society and because when we don’t see instant results in our actions, we so often quit trying. Americans want to enjoy the ride while the road to success is often an arduous effort that forces us to choose the salad rather than the pizza over a long period of time. And how many of you have treadmills that you never use?
Benjamin Franklin believed resolutions could only be kept by making them habits. He would make a list of resolutions and prioritize them. He believed it took 30 days for a person to create a habit. He took his most important resolution and spent 30 days practicing behavior that would make it a habit. Then the next month he took the 2nd most important resolution and developed behavior to make it a habit. That was a successful approach for him.
In light of how others look at resolutions, I feel God has helped me approach them differently. He knows exactly where I need to work on improvements. God made me. He knows my weaknesses and frailties and can fix them “if” I depend on Him and ask for His help.
I ask Him at the first of every year to identify the things He sees I need to change or improve. That’s a novel idea right? But I’ve learned He has a purpose and plan for me and it involves operating at peak performance so He is happy to hear my prayers for help and step in to help me see where improvement is needed, prioritize those areas and strengthen me to see remarkable differences.
As Jesus went back to heaven, He sent the Holy Spirit to live Jesus life through us. When we understand that, we begin to easily see how the Holy Spirit becomes our guide and strength as we seek to improve ourselves to be pleasing to heaven. Philippians 4:13 is familiar to all of us, “I can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Steps to take would be first to let God identify practices or habits where we need improvement. We make these practices daily prayer concerns and as God shows us steps to take, we begin following Him. Our commitment to Him is that we won’t give up. Soon we begin to see each focus mastered and stand amazed months later to see how much difference it makes, just turning it over to God.