In an unusual situation this past week the electricity was shut off to the Veterans Center of East Tennessee on McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.
As a result, it became apparent how dependent some of Hawkins County’s veterans have become on the Veterans Center and its operators, Michael and Jessica Paul.
The building they rent changed hands last week and their electric bill was tied to the previous owner.
In an oversight, notice was not given and the electric service was disconnected requiring a deposit and reconnection in the Veterans Center’s name.
The reconnect cost about $1,500, which Jessica stated came from veterans who frequent the center. Michael noted, however, that this is a time of year when donations are lower than usual and the Veterans Center now only has about $30 currently in the bank.
Both Michael and Jessica explained the challenges of running the ministry on faith and never knowing how God is about to meet their needs.
Jessica is proud of the growth of the center in just 12 months, and that they have only had their nonprofit status approved for five months. The Veterans Centers offers a gym, a computer lab, Digital Skills Training for phones and computers, a shower, and washer and dryer.
Mark Fitchett, with 35 year’s experience, teaches leather crafting and the group is able to create many interesting craft items.
The Pauls have learned that many veterans suffering from PTSD want to remain isolated and feel unneeded. Many feel disconnected with getting on with life, and substance abuse becomes an issue.
There is also a Veteran Recovery Program called “Life Recovery” and a Wives of Vets Support Group. Marvin Tapp has come on board recently as the Center Chaplain, and Jessica soon will have completed her courses to become a licensed “drug and alcohol abuse recovery counselor.”
Just a step into the center reminds veterans of bunkers where they feel safe, Michael noted. They are encouraged to tell their stories, which haunt many servicemen all their lives.
“Here we expose the myth ‘don’t talk, don’t tell’ which prevents many veterans from seeking help,” Michael said. “Just the camaraderie of other servicemen helps.”
Michael invites the Veterans Service Office (VSO) Mike Manning to come to the Veterans Center to interview veterans, helping them with medical and disability issues. Paul says that some struggle to muster confidence to go into the courthouse.
The Pauls feel it’s a shame too many county residents don’t have family members that have served and would never dream about the large percent of our servicemen that return from war-time duty abroad with a host of war-related trauma and trauma-related problems.
He and Jessica invite interested people to stop by and let them show what they are doing and hear their stories.
They are a 501©(3) and can give tax deductible donation receipts for gifts. The center is located 105 W. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.