A tiny woman 70 years old and perhaps all of 90 lbs is not afraid of being outdoors deep in bear territory.
Nearly everyday Marilyn Shirey enjoys exploring the woods and mountainsides, often taking her metal detector looking for Civil War artifacts. Shirey herself is a Native American and is at her best outdoors.
Recently Shirey has made a fascinating discovery on her land off of Pressmans Road near Rogersville. She has found 3 arrowhead artifacts on her land. While awaiting feedback on her discoveries from the Anthropology Department of Tennessee State University, Shirey has been careful to only handle her finds with gloves.
One arrowhead in particular could be worth several thousands of dollars.
Shirey tells her own story, beginning with her love of nature. “I am just outside where some excavating is being done cutting a road in. I’m doing my own thing, looking down on the ground by the creek bed and I see a little piece glistening in the sun. I had my metal detector out looking for hidden treasures but this was not metal at all.”
A Clovis Point Spear
Shirey knew she had found something special and she used gloves to carefully pull it out of the dirt. In fact, she has only handled her artifact finds with gloves and extreme care.
“But this one, I just kind of knew was special.” Indeed, her arrowhead matches pictures and description of a very rare arrowhead called a Clovis Point Spear. Currently Shirey is awaiting feedback from the Anthropology Department at Tennessee State University in Nashville.
If it is confirmed to be a Clovis Point Spear, the artifact could be worth anywhere from $14,000 to $276,000. Clovis Points are a kind of carved tool and are among the oldest tools found in North America.
Additionally, Shirey has found 2 other arrowheads on her property. Besides the possibility of the Clovis Point, she has also found what she believes to be a speckled arrowhead from the same era along with a smaller black one.
Shirey normally is looking for old civil war artifacts such as bullets and old horse shoes with her metal detector and has in fact found a few. But the arrowhead artifacts have been the most exciting to find. Shirey herself is a Native American so to find Native American artifacts has had special meaning for her.
Sharing land with a bear
However, Shirey’s land is shared by a huge black bear they call Fred. Fred has been seen and photographed on the land for the past two years. But Shirey isn’t worried too much about running into Fred right now as bears fatten up to hibernate during the winter.
There are several caves on the property she intends to explore but for now she will stay close to the creekside in hopes of avoiding Fred. Though Shirey weighs about 90 lbs, Fred is estimated to weigh in over 1000 lbs.
Shirey isn’t afraid of Fred though.
“It’s all a part of nature, even Fred. I stopped letting my little dog come with me though. Once I was down by the creek and my dog took off around a hill barking like crazy. All I saw was my dog flying through the air and Fred standing up on his hind legs. My dog wasn’t hurt but sure went flying a pretty good distance. Fred won his territory that day but he will not keep me out of the woods.”
Shirey says there are two creeks that meet together coming down a mountain on her property. Not only do the creeks provide fresh water for Fred and other wildlife but rains are helpful in pushing artifact finds down to the creeksides as well. It was there Shirey found the 3 arrowheads all on the same day after a hard rain.
As Shirey is awaiting for more details from the Anthropology Department at Tennessee State, she is undecided on what to do if it proves to be a rare Clovis Point. ”If it is a Clovis Point it may need to go to a museum or I might just keep it.”