Walters State Community College has released the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. These students maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Honored students from Hawkins County are Zachary Allen Trent, Bulls Gap; Raenah Marie Barton, Amber Nicole Bradley, Katelyn Elizabeth Carter, Gracie-Raye Hagood Smith, all of Church Hill; Maria A. Miller, Greeneville; Tetyana Yakovets, Mooresburg; Anna Michelle Adams, Mallie Grace Cole, Rhonda Lee House-Plank, Hannah Faith McCarter,
James Peter McIntier, Nicholas Seth Reeves, Hannah Elizabeth Richards, Shasta Nicole Trent, all of Rogersville; Jocelyn Elizabeth Ferguson, Haley Grace Russell, all of Sneedville; Benjamin James Shanks of Surgoinsville.
Other area students receiving honors are, from Greene County: Andrew S. Ruthven, Afton; Charles Lucas McCullough, Hailey Lynn Painter, Hannah Elizabeth Painter, Hannah Elizabeth Thibert, Blake William Turner, Macey Lee Ward, Chuckey; Ryan Julian Alter, Desiree A. Bly-Clancy, Alyne Korinne Brown, Brandon Jamerson Bull, Tosha R. Church, Katlin Brooke Fletcher, Jonathan Paul Florence, Brittany Logan Greene, Rayonna June Gregg, Tori Elizabeth Holland, Gabrielle Christene Holt, Jessica Jardinez, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson, Kaylee Danielle Jordan, Gunilla Victoria Kemmann, Dustin R. Neas, Brandy K. Ripley;
Deborah S. Scheu, Shelby Lynn Seaton, Terry C. Spear, Amber Brooke Tocholke, Lorrice Ellen Tomer-White, Hannah Rose Trantham, Elizabeth Danielle Venerable, Nikolas Mikael Waddell, Kyle Wells, Greeneville; Alison Elizabeth Davis, Mohawk; Robert B. Dawson, Jennifer Lynn Major, Angelia Ann Ramsey, Derrick Loyd Sizemore, Mosheim;
from Hamblen County: Berenice Acuna, Mashiyat Akand, Rebeca Alonso, Nathan Steven Atkins, Jackson Grady Brandon, Trey W. Carroll, Brian Joseph Clouse, Mollie Elizabeth Cornett, Isaiah Link Crawford, Alyicia Denae Ewing, Harley Lee Fox, Ryan Heath Garretson, Kaitlyn B. Greene, Zoey Paige Greene, Kathryn Grace Hall, Larry Warren Hance, Jania Kaylan Hill, Acoya Ellen Horner, Sarah Hotz, Wyatt Avery Johnston, Karissa Nicole Long, Carlos Eduardo Martinez, Andrea Nicole Miller, Kerrie Ann Miller, Gracelyn Paige Oliver, Mason Chase Paxton, Tess Elizabeth Porter, Austin Scott Rutherford, Meghan Ethel Sallah, Jonathan Glenn Shell, Daniel M. Sherk, Jordan Grace Sigler, Shyanne Nicole Simpkins, Vesely A. Surber, Sydney Gracen Surface, Ryan Clark Swanson, Flavio J. Tovar, Nathanael Jacob Watson, all from Morristown; Jamie Lynn Jones, April Lashea Liner, Alexandrea Bregail Price, Owen Thomas Roberts, Jeremiah James Rose, Joel Brandon Sanders, Madeline Grace Tankersley, all of Russellville; Joseph Cobbett, Austin Joseph Domenico, Emma Grace Horner, Taylor Raelene Miller, Gabriel S. Montes, Jack Edward Self, Baylee Elysabeth Stroud, Daniel Ray Susong, Bailey Alexis Watkins, all of Talbott; Lourdes Monet Gibert, Tyler Douglas Jones, both of Whitesburg;
from Hancock County: Leah Elizabeth Harley, Kyles Ford; Albert Andrew Marion, Brooklynn Nicole Wilson, both of Sneedville; Cheynne Brook North, Thorn Hill;
and from Washington County: Cody Michael Turner, Chuckey; Colby Daniel Backus, Daren Ray Hurley, Johnson City; Seth Tyler Roberts, Kristen Elizabeth Stophel, Michelle R. Walsh, Jonesborough; Michaela Shalyn Million, Limestone; Madison Michelle Pleasant, Telford.