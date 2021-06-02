At last week’s county commission meeting, the commission after a great deal of discussion voted to discharge its right of reversion to a piece of property, causing County Mayor Jim Lee to veto the measure.
“Right of reversion” refers to the county’s right to take back property it has given to private or public interests, and reserves for the county the right to take the property back if it is no longer to be used for the purpose it was given for.
In this case, the property is the .665-acre site of the medical building adjacent to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
A representative of Conklin Jonesborough Real Estate said he had an offer of $5.4 million on the property, but the potential buyer was unwilling to buy the property because of the reversionary rights. He pointed out, though, that the property’s value, and thus its tax payments, would increase with the sale if the county waived its reversionary rights.
Commission Chair Rick Brewer said he didn’t think it was of any benefit for the county to continue its reversionary rights.
“We are at the point of not having a hospital,” he said, and if the hospital closed the value of the property would decline. And the county can’t sell the property unless the new owner attempts to change how it is used, which the prospective buyer has apparently agreed not to do.
The commission voted 13-6 to release its reversionary rights. Two commissioners were absent.
“I am concerned for several reasons,” Lee said in a letter to commissioners on May 28. “It appears that Hawkins County is waiving, releasing and discharging its right of reversion, but it does not appear that Hawkins County Memorial Hospital is? … Following the sale of [the] property, who actually owns the property, and who, if anyone, has any other interest in this property and what are their rights?
“…Hawkins County does not need to be giving away prime land to businesses,” he concluded.
He described the resolution’s wording as “confusing.”
Lee wasn’t present at the county commission meeting where the issue was discussed.