Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared dinner, and his thoughts on Democrat “attacks on freedom” during Saturday’s annual “Lincoln Day Dinner.
The Hawkins County Republican Party hosted its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Rogersville American Legion outpost with guest speaker, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Other key speakers at the event included State Senator Jon Lundberg, State Representative Timothy Hill, State Representative Gary Hicks, and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.
The message for the night’s dinner was to vote to keep freedoms attainable within the state of Tennessee and in the nation as a whole.
Chairman of the Executive Board, Pam Jenkins encapsulated the spirit by saying, “Go out and vote.”
A video of the event can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger
Congresswoman Harshbarger used her time to speak by warning that rights in America were being taken away and that it was the duty of the public to ensure that they vote for officials who fight for the side that keeps rights.
She then warned that the 2024 presidential election was the most important one to happen in any of the audience’s lifetime as she stated that the country was in a war over people’s rights.
She also stressed that voting on a local level was just as important.
“It matters what you do at a local level, it matters what you do at a state level, and it certainly matters who you put in office at the Federal level,” Harshbarger said.
She said vote for someone who will fight to keep rights, such as the Second Amendment, in the Constitution.
Harshbarger closed by saying, “Make sure you get out to vote in 202. You’re up now, Republican Party, because (individuals) are going to throw everything they can at us to take the election away.”
Sen. John Lundberg
Lundberg opened by asking, “Did you hear what Liberals did at the end of our Legislative session?”
Lundberg spoke to the audience about the March 30 protest in which Tennessee Democrats used a microphone in the Senate to protest gun violence following the shooting at The Covenant School.
“They used a microphone to block what we did because it covered up all the wonderful things we did as the supermajority,” State Senator Lundberg said.
He noted that taxes were cut by more than $400 million, they voted to put a School Resource Officer in every school, budgeted $1 billion to renovate TCAT campuses, and $3 billion for infrastructure.
“Those conservative ideas are really basic and really easy,” Lundberg said
Lundberg then ended by stating his pride to represent the individuals in the room and to be able to work with many of the audience members.
Rep. Timothy Hill
Hill, who was appointed to the interim role following Scotty Campbell’s resignation, stated that it was an honor to represent Hawkins County.
He expressed his appreciation to state Republicans for doing great work recently, as well as the upcoming special election for the position he was currently filling.
“It’s an honor to serve,” Hill said. “I ask humbly for your vote, especially as we get ready to go into the rest of our sessions.”
Hill then informed that he was 100% pro-life, he was pro-Second Amendment, was anti-Red Flag Laws, and was for a government that has close relations with its people.
“My cell phone number is 423-646-1589 because … the government that closest to the people is the government that’s best,” Hill said.
Rep. Gary Hicks
Hicks said that he was all for the peaceful protests that were happening outside of the building, however, did not appreciate how the three Democrats in Senate protested. He argued that the use of a microphone to interrupt a session was not peaceful protesting.
“We’ve got rules down there,” Hicks said.
Hicks added, “We have to ensure that those folks that are going back, that they’re going to represent us,” State Senator Hicks stated. He kept up with and reinforced that the Republican Party in Tennessee was doing good things, such as balancing the budget, paying the roads off, and keeping schools safe as he expressed his pride in his position.
“We’re doing things, that actually, are making a difference,” State Senator Hicks said.
Glenn Jacobs
Jacobs spoke about the American Dream, stating that he was a product of it.
He was born in Spain while his dad was in the Air Force and grew up in rural Missouri with a dream to play professional sports. He was the second person in his family to go to college and eventually earning a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He mentioned getting to speak with former President Donald Trump on the phone recently.
“That dream I had to play professional sports came true,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs explained that the American Dream was fragile and was under attack by cultural Marxism, particularly following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacobs said the left had realized that economic Marxism did not work, they switched tactics to attack from a cultural angle.
“They don’t know what they want to replace Capitalism and freedom with, they just want to destroy it,” Jacobs said.
He further explained that the biggest issue was that the cultural Marxists were trying to replace God Tennessee, though under attack, was still a stronghold that the rest of the country could look up to for how to run a government.
Jacobs added, “Tennessee is what America should be. Tennessee is what America could be. And Tennessee is what America can be if the rest of the country would wake up. We are the firewall that is going to keep the literally Communist Revolution from taking hold.”
‘Stand strong’
The event ended with Jenkins giving thanks to all who took part in attending and making the Lincoln Day Dinner happen.
Jacobs received a plaque containing three posters that represent East, Central, and West Tennessee.
Jenkins told the audience, “Stand strong for our Republican values.”