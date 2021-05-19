The Kingsport Public Library has installed a new StoryWalk® in Glen Bruce Park to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format.
The new title is “Hogwash” by Karma Wilson. It’s a fun story of a farmer giving the animals a bath. It all goes well until he tries to wash the hogs.
StoryWalk, a system created for outdoor spaces with numbered stations that contain laminated pages from children’s books, can be found in all 50 states and internationally.
“With the return of the nice weather, it is the perfect time to enjoy the Storywalk in Glen Bruce Park,” said Chris Markley, manager of the Kingsport Public Library.
The library plans to change the stories quarterly, and new books will be announced on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Participants are encouraged to share photos via social media and tag the Kingsport Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Participants also are encouraged to visit the library to check out books to share together in the park or at home.
Glen Bruce Park is located at 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport, adjacent to the library. Free parking is available.
Anne Ferguson created the StoryWalk concept, and it was launched in 2007 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont.
About Kingsport Public Library
The Kingsport Public Library, founded in 1921 as the Kingsport Book Club, has been a part of the City of Kingsport since 1929. In 1961, the library moved to its current Broad Street location. Today it serves the residents of Kingsport by providing access to a variety of materials and services to support their informational, educational, and recreational needs. For more information, visit https://www.kingsportlibrary.org.