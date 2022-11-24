State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, has been unanimously elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly.
Aside from representing Johnson County, Campbell represents the far eastern tip of Hawkins County which is connected to Johnson County by a narrow strip of land through Sullivan County.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve my colleagues as caucus vice-chairman,” Campbell said. “I appreciate the profound trust they have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that Tennessee remains prosperous for generations to come.”
As vice-chairman, Campbell will work closely with House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, on important legislative issues, preside over caucus meetings in the chairman’s absence and assist his fellow lawmakers with legislative matters.
“Vice-Chairman Campbell is an emerging leader within the House Republican Caucus, as well as the General Assembly, and he has fought for the preservation of liberty and freedom in his community and across Tennessee,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “Scotty has been an extremely effective servant, and I am excited to have him continue as an integral part of Republican leadership in his new role as vice-chairman.”
Campbell was elected vice-chairman during a House Republican Caucus leadership election on Nov. 22. He previously served as assistant floor leader during the 112th General Assembly.
“Representative Campbell has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in the General Assembly,” Faison said. “I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this new role, and I’m confident he will do a fantastic job as vice-chairman for our caucus.”
A former talk radio host, Campbell represents House District 3. The 113th Tennessee General Assembly will convene on Jan. 10, 2023.