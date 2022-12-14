At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass plant was killed in an industrial accident Wednesday morning at the Cardinal Glass plant in Church Hill.
At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.
Cardinal Glass later confirmed that the employee had been killed, although the employee’s name wasn’t released, nor were any circumstances surrounding the incident.
Cardinal Glass spokesman Jon Austin issued the following statement:
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”