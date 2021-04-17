Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the identity of a deceased man has been determined, but his cause of death is still a mystery, and the public is asked to help with the case.
The Sheriff’s Office has received confirmation that the body found inside a burned vehicle, from a Feb. 21 incident on Repass Road in Mooresburg, is that of Clinton Lee Arnold, age 31, of 2330 Patricia Circle, Morristown. Arnold had recently been reported missing in Morristown, officials said. The exact cause of death is undetermined pending full autopsy results.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Morristown Police Department. No other information or details are available at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.