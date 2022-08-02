mcpd thefts

The above map submitted by MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. shows the location of a rash of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred over the weekend in Mount Carmel.

Mount Carmel Police are asking for help from the community to solve a rash of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred in the neighborhood just north of the Yankee Bee Line and Hawkins County Gas Utility over the weekend.

