Mount Carmel Police are asking for help from the community to solve a rash of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred in the neighborhood just north of the Yankee Bee Line and Hawkins County Gas Utility over the weekend.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. reported Monday that someone went through this neighborhood Friday night and Saturday morning trying door handles on vehicles.
He said the culprit or culprits entered several unlocked vehciles and and took items including guns, knikves, electronics, and cash.
Among the victims were:
Bay Street a 9mm handgun was taken.
Pine Street a 9mm handgun was taken.
Pine Street a radar detector was taken.
Jefferson Avenue two pistols and a rifle were taken.
Dogwood Street three knives were taken.
Kaywood Avenue $50 dollars in cash was taken.
Dogwood Street a 9mm gun, 22 caliber gun, Garmin GPS were taken.
'Never leave a gun in a car'
"We run into victims not locking their car doors, now we have victims leaving guns in unlocked vehicles," Lunsford Jr. said. "This is how bad guys get guns. I've said it several times. People have to lock their vehicles and never, never, never leave a gun in a car, period."
Lunsford Jr. added, "We have no leads or suspects at this time, but we are actively working the case."