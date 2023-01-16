THP LOGO
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that charges are pending against a man who who suffered serious injuries in a collision Sunday night involving a building and an unoccupied vehicle.
The THP reports that around 9:39 p.m. Sunday a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Walter Miller, 49, was traveling north on Beech Creek Road.
The vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve near McLain Road, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a wood building and an unoccupied 2003 Chevy Silverado.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported responding to an entrapment at the scene.
The THP reported that Miller was transported via helicopter med-flight to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. No other information was available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.