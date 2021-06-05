KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will be considering tuition and fee increases at UT Chattanooga and UT Martin when it meets on June 25.
In preparation for that meeting, the University has requested feedback from the public in accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-7-1603, which requires boards of public universities to provide public notice of proposed increases to in-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees at least 15 days prior to holding a public meeting. Individuals may provide comments during the 15-day period.
UT Chattanooga is proposing a 2 percent increase to tuition and mandatory fees, which equates to $176 for students enrolled prior to fall 2019 and $192 for all other in-state undergraduates. UT Martin is proposing a 1.7 percent increase to tuition and mandatory fees, equating to $164. The proposed increases for both campuses are within the up to 2 percent range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Complete information regarding the tuition and mandatory fee proposal, including an explanation of the increases, the purpose for which revenue derived from these increases will be used and a description of the efforts to mitigate the effect of these increases can be found below. Individuals may also register their public comment on the links provided.
•UT Chattanooga: https://trustees.tennessee.edu/tuition-and-fee-proposals/utc/
A transcript of all comments will be provided to the UT Board of Trustees. The public comment period will end June 16 at 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT.
UT Knoxville and the UT Health Science Center are not proposing increases.
The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 50,000 students statewide; produces about 11,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 400,000 alumni around the world.