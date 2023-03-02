A man accused of choking his ex-girlfriend unconsciousness had charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment bound over to the Hawkins county Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing Monday.
Robert Michael Stolzenbach, 20, of Rogersville, who was already on probation for domestic assault against another woman, was arrested last week stemming from an alleged attack that occurred at his residence on Feb. 9.
HCSO Cpl. Mike Allen stated in his report that the victim said she was at Stolzenbach’s home laying on his bed talking to him when she told him one of his friends made her feel uncomfortable. She reportedly told Stolzenbach the friend became drunk and tried to have sex with her, which caused Stolzenbach to become angry with her.
Allen stated in his report the victim told him she was choked with both hands by Stolzenbach, who then threatened to kill her and throw her body in the river if she tried to leave. She stated that Stolzenbach took her phone and keys so she couldn’t leave.
When she tried to run Stolzenbach caught her, threw her to the ground and then choked her into unconsciousness, Allen reported. She stated that after she regained consciousness he watched when she had to use the bathroom so she wouldn’t try to escape, and when she tried to run again he slammed her head into a lizard cage, which injured her ear.
The victim stated Stolzenbach reared back to punch her but his mother stopped him, and she was later able to escape.
She stated that he threatened to post nude photos of her on the internet if she left him.
Stolzenbach was ordered held without bond pending the outcome of the Grand jury proceedings.
In January Stolzenbach was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court to 14 days in jail and 11 months and 29 days on probation for domestic assault. He was also ordered to attend anger management classes.
The victim in that case alleged that on April 12, 2022 she was “strangled, kicked in the stomach and back, and thrown across the room” by Stolzenbach who also called her obscene names during the attack and refused to let her leave.