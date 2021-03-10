The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan “as the state continues to prioritize Tennesseans most at risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” a news release said.
Tennesseans in Phase 1c of the state’s plan are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination.
PHASE 1c
Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of medically fragile children and those with complex congenital heart disease.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been updated to include the following groups among the Phase 1c populations:
- Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
- People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes
- People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome
- People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy
PRIORITIZING AGE-BASED RISK
Age-based criteria run concurrently to the risk-based phases. Tennessee continues vaccinating those age 65 and older in addition to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination based on risk categories.
The estimated timeline and phases of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan are preliminary and subject to additional changes pending further recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and other federal and state partners.
BOOK APPOINTMENT
Tennesseans can find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through the Greene County Health Department at COVID19.tn.gov.
As of Tuesday, there were nearly 480,000 appointments available in the system for COVID-19 vaccination across the state. Greene County residents continue to report limited access or wait times to receive a vaccination shot.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard is available online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html. The dashboard is updated Monday through Friday.
For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, visit: https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/.