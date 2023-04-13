Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Union Counties were declare a contiguous disaster county due to Severe Winter Storm using the Presidential Major Disaster Designation process.
Under this designation, if you have operations in any primary or contiguous county, you are eligible to apply for low interest emergency loans.
Severe weather events create significant challenges and often result in catastrophic loss for agricultural producers. Despite every attempt to mitigate risk, your operation my suffer losses. USDA offers disaster assistance when facing inclement weather.
You have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
You can borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses, to a maximum amount of $500,000. Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken counties will be accepted by the Farm Service Agency through 11/08/2023.
For more information about emergency loans, contact Farm Loan Manager, Greg Brooks, at the Hawkins/Hancock County USDA Service Center located at 1401 E. Main Street; Rogersville, TN 37857, or by phone at 423-272-0217 or visit fsa.usda.gov.