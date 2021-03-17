The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has announced plans to return to a fully in-person campus experience this fall.
Planning includes teaching in classrooms at capacity, returning to normal campus housing, reopening dining halls, fully staffing campus student services, offering a comprehensive slate of student events and programming, and allowing more fans at athletic events.
“As case counts continue to drop and vaccines become more readily available, we are nearing a turning point in this pandemic,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “We’ve heard time and again from students and members of our faculty how much more effective and meaningful learning can be when we are together in person. I look forward to safely providing that experience again this fall.”