Marilyn Childress

Marilyn Childress will be the key speaker for women veterans on June 13 at the American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville. A dinner of pizza and pasta will be served at 6:30pm. Childress served in the Navy when women did not have the same opportunities as men. 

 contributed

Navy veteran Marilyn Childress will be the keynote speaker at a June 13 event in Rogersville, celebrating the a bill signed in 1947 recognizing women as veterans and service members.

