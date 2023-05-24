Navy veteran Marilyn Childress will be the keynote speaker at a June 13 event in Rogersville, celebrating the a bill signed in 1947 recognizing women as veterans and service members.
Childress will be speaking about previous limitations placed on women veterans as well as new opportunities for women serving today.
The event will be held June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 21, 1924 E Main Street. Pizza and pasta will be served.
Childress is Navy veteran and is currently director of the Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation.
Non Profit Organization comprised of Veterans and Civilians with a shared vision of preserving and sharing the legacy of our veterans. Our primary mission is to preserve and maintain Veterans Heritage Sites ensuring that they properly honor the sacrifices of our veterans and pass the legacy on to future generations.
One movement her foundation has been involved in has been making sure all fallen soldiers are known on their grave markers which will also be covered amongst her topics of discussion. However, empowering women veterans and recognizing them for their service will be the key topic.
Empowering women veterans
This is the first event for the American Legion and has been organized as a way for the women to get together to meet and share their stories of serving in the military as women. Post 21 was chosen as the location for the dinner with Rogersville as a central location for the legion’s first district, from Sevierville to Mountain City with 15 posts.
The purpose is to get women together to empower each other, sharing their stories of both frustrations and fulfillments. Women were very limited for decades in what duties they could or could not perform and many women who served may feel discouraged on their achievements.
And some have stories to tell that were fulfilling in unexpected ways. Women veterans of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Though the bill signed in 1947 by Truman was a start of women’s recognition in the military, progress has been slow.
“Some women veterans still feel like they were discriminated against just for being women even though they trained as well as their male service members," Childress told the Review. "We all have a little feeling of not being recognized as real veterans."
Childress also has memorable experiences that were positive. There was the P.O.W. returned from Vietnam who was brought to her hospital.
“He fell to his knees and kissed the ground in the front of the hospital,” Childress said. “That is something you don't forget.”
Wanting to serve in Vietnam
Childress wanted to serve in Vietnam and felt she had trained as well as the men. In 1972 Childress served as a Navy Corpsman operating room technician.
“Women were not allowed in combat back then so I had to stay in the U.S.," she said. "At the time I was mad. I spent 13 years in the U.S. in operating school class. I was the only female. While my male classmates were sent to Vietnam, I wasn’t allowed to go. Instead, I got sent to a dispensary in Georgia."
Childress added, "I was always bitter. Women were not even allowed on a ship. I felt like the Navy didn’t think I was smart enough but unless you were a nurse or a commander, you stayed with office work, photography and other jobs typically assigned to women. In 1975 the first women pilots were trained, but women were still not allowed into combat."
Childress will also be discussing the opportunities for women in the military now. The women will be celebrating the beginning of changes for all service women set in the bill Truman signed in 1947, which stated that women should be recognized as service members.
The event is expected to be a success in bringing women veterans together. The American Legion hopes to make it an annual event.