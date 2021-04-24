The Eastern Region Andalusian Horse Club (ERAHC) will be hosting a Working Equitation Horse Show at the Three Bulls Equestrian Center at 625 Beech Grove Road in Bulls Gap May 8 and 9. Spectators are welcome!
The sport of Working Equitation was introduced in the United States about 15 years ago by ERAHC. It became an internationally competitive sport in 1996 as a way to preserve the riding traditions of Spain, Portugal, Italy and France using skills that would be required to work livestock from horseback with an international governing body called the World Association for Working Equitation (WAWE).
There are three phases to this competition. The first phase is dressage, the second is an obstacle course and the third is a timed obstacle course where the fastest time wins.
Obstacles include opening and closing gates, going over bridges, maneuvering through obstacles that require circles, changes of bend and changes of lead when competing at higher levels. There may also be trotting poles or small jumps and obstacles that require horses to back through, and some that require horses to remain immobile while the rider completes a task. The garrocha pole which is used traditionally in southern Europe for working cattle is retrieved from a barrel and the rider must skewer a ring, typically from a ring stand in the shape of a bull, and deposit the pole back in a barrel. For more information about this horse show contact Maria Blackstone mblackstone2021@gmail.com