A man who’d been wanted by Church Hill police for more than four years accused of stalking, assault and felony reckless endangerment against his wife was arrested Tuesday morning by Kingsport police.
On July 21, 2018 CHPD Officer Ethan Mays responded to a residence on Old Stage Road where he met the estranged wife of James Aaron Meadows, 34, who at the time had a Johnson City address.
The wife reported that the couple had been separated since the previous December, but Meadows refused to participate in the divorce process, and they had no parenting plan in place for their 2-year-old child.
The wife stated that during a telephone conversation Meadows allegedly told her he knew she wasn’t home alone because there was a vehicle parked in the garage. The wife admitted to him she had a male guest, and Meadows allegedly stated he was bringing their child home at that time, which was earlier than they’d previously agreed upon.
Mays stated in his report that video surveillance shows Meadows “cussing and berating” the wife at her residence, and when she attempted to retrieve the child from Meadows’ truck he slammed the door on her hand.
“Mr. Meadows then gets back into his truck and attempts to back up, almost striking a fence while his daughter is still in the vehicle,” Mays reported. “(The wife) had already yelled into the residence for someone to call 911, and she then stood in front of the truck attempting to prevent James from leaving. (The wife) advised me she did this because she was in fear for her daughter’s safety while in the care of Mr. Meadows.”
Mays reported that Meadows exited the truck after nearly hitting his wife, and she was able to get the child out of the truck and into the residence.
Meadows was gone by the time Church Hill police arrived. His wife later reported she left the residence because she didn’t feel safe there, and passed Meadows on the road heading back toward her residence. Meadows also allegedly called her 12 times throughout that day after the incident.
Meadows, who was listed with a Kingsport address at the time of his arrest, was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending his arraignment this past Wednesday morning in Sessions Court.