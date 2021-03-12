Now you see him, now you don’t.
Matthew Wolfe is the new general manager at The Rogersville Review, but his responsibilities extend much farther. If you haven’t met him yet, you probably will.
In the process of moving here from Lexington, Ky., Wolfe has been in the newspaper business for almost 20 years. And he started at the bottom: as a part-time newspaper carrier.
At the time, Wolfe had three children and needed some income to supplement his full-time career, and a newspaper route in the early hours of the day was perfect.
Wolfe’s passion for delivering and selling newspapers as well as his meticulous work ethic led circulation management at The Palm Beach Post to hire him as a sales and distribution coordinator in 2006. In 2008, Matthew’s career accelerated and he moved on to hold such titles
as audience development manager in Anderson, S.C., at The Independent-Mail and also in Burlington, N.C., at The Times-News. From 2014 through 2020, Wolfe held several positions with McClatchy, starting with single copy manager and then senior home
delivery manager at The News and Observer in Raleigh, N.C., regional director of audience engagement and retention in Kansas City, Mo., and finally director of retention, representing all of McClatchy’s markets. Matthew and his wife Kimberly have two children, Matthew Jr., and Maci Lynn, living at home. They also have three adult children who reside out of state. They have one grandchild, Mason, and are expecting a second grandchild in July.
Matthew enjoys outdoor cooking, weekend trips with his family and
golf.
Although he has bought a house in Kingsport, Wolfe is determined to get involved in the Rogersville community. He has worked with food banks, Relay for Life and the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation at previous places where he has lived, and hopes to volunteer for more good causes here.
He and his wife have visited the Appalachians many times, from Gatlinburg to Mt. Airy, and now “we’re here to stay,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe has the attitude needed to keep the Review strong and thriving. “There is not only a deep commitment to quality local journalism here at The Rogersville Review, but a true commitment to our community,” he said. “I am looking forward to serving our customers and this wonderful community for years to come. “
As well as his duties as general manager at Rogersville, Wolfe is the regional director of audience development marketing for Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper’s parent company, so travel is a big part of his job, and he’s still commuting from Lexington each day, too.
But if you happen to catch him eating breakfast at Oh Henry’s, let him buy you a cup of coffee and say “hello.”