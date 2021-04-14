Tammy Turner, cosmetology teacher at Volunteer High School, was recently awarded the Paul Adler Service Award from SkillsUSA. She was nominated by Ellie McLain, who is currently the Skills USA State Student President and attends Volunteer.
Turner has been actively involved with SkillsUSA for 34 years as a student, alumnus and advisor. After teaching for many years at a private school, Turner has served as the cosmetology instructor and SkillsUSA advisor at Volunteer High School in Church Hill for the past seven years. She promotes SkillsUSA to her students because it "changed my life."
Turner is a former SkillsUSA student herself under her SkillsUSA advisor, Shirley Jarnagin. In 1986, she was elected as the Tennessee SkillsUSA State Treasurer. During her state officer term, she went to Camp Clemonts, state conferences at Opryland hotel, nationals in Arizona and Kansas, and got to visit Mexico and California. At the state conference, she competed in the opening and closing ceremonies every year while in high school. During her state officer tenure, she developed her leadership, improved her confidence, learned to be better organized, refined her public speaking, and increased her ease interacting with others. Turner says she was able to do things that she would have never done had she not gotten involved with the SkillsUSA organization, such as flying in a plane for the first time. Since being a SkillsUSA advisor, she has had two students go to nationals and four state champions.
Turner teaches cosmetology, but she also teaches community service through her work. During the SkillsUSA Week of Service, she takes her cosmetology class to a local nursing home and does nails for residents.
In addition to her SkillsUSA family, Tammy Turner has been married for 27 years to Kenny Turner. She has two children; Katie, 24, and Patrick, 22. Mrs. Turner was born and raised in Hawkins County.
“I am so honored to win this,” Turner said. “SkillsUSA has been such a blessing in my life.”