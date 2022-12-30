Continuing the 20-year sewer improvement plan, the Mount Carmel BMA recently voted to accept the low bid of $190,000 from Source Automation for safety equipment at the sewer plant.
This project installs supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to the 11 pump station sites at the sewer plant.
“This project communicates the levels inside each of the wet-wells to the staff,” said Dean Helstrom of Vaughn and Melton Engineering who attended the Dec. 15 meeting. “This way, if it gets to the point where it’s on an alarm system, instead of relying on the lighting and somebody calling them, it will automatically tell them there is a high-level alarm and the pumps aren’t working.”
He added, “It is a safety recommendation that has been strongly recommended by TDEC (Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation) as part of the compliance items that have been identified.
Work on the project will likely begin in January, and the work must be completed in 180 days.
“The steps that have been taken since Kevin (Lawson, new Sewer Plant Supervisor) came on board have been drastic to the good,” Helstrom told the board. “If you look at the plant now compared to a month before he arrived, it’s a different place.”
This is just another part of the 20-year plan to repair the town’s sewer system that was deemed out of compliance in 2020. At that time, the BMA authorized Vaughan and Melton to conduct a $25,000 study of the sewer treatment plant to lay out a plan for improvements.
Helstrom’s 153-page report on the system noted that the plant was initially constructed in the early 1980’s but has “seen very few improvements or upgrades” over the years “despite the area growth and the the corrosive nature of sanitary wastewater.”
Though portions of the sewer plant were not functioning, former City Manager Mike Housewright told the Review at the time that the water released to the public is still clean, as the rest of the plant simply has to work harder to make up for the broken portion.
The BMA also voted in May of this year to use a portion of their COVID-19 federal relief funds to purchase a new belt press for the sewer plant.