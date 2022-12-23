A second Hawkins County Grand Jury Sealed indictment has been served for two counts of felony and one county of misdemeanor child abuse/neglect stemming from the May 13, 2022 hospitalization of three children ages 3, 5, and 12.
Matthew Scott Daggett, 26, who currently has a Unicoi address, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, and he was being held on $10,000 bond pending a Feb. 10 arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Virginia Ashley Bishop, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested Dec. 9 on the same charges and arraigned Dec. 16. She was released from jail on $10,000 bond, and will appear in Criminal Court again on Feb. 10.
According to court records the 3-year-old was still only 2-years-old when the child was admitted to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on May 13 with “multiple lesions from vermin bites, generalized hygienic neglect, and severe diaper rash”.
The 5-year-old was admitted to HCMH on May 13 with “multiple wounds with excoriations on the arms, diaper rash, a large excoriation on the left buttock, and generally dirty and unwashed”.
The 12-year-old, who was 11 at the time, was admitted to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on May 13 with “multiple small lesions over the skin consistent with chigger bites, tick bites, some excoriations, and generally poor hygiene”.
Representatives from the HCSO, Department of Children’s Services, and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital testified before the grand jury during Bishop’s presentment.
Other recent Hawkins County Sealed Indictments
Tommy Tylee Henry, 43, of Kingsport was arrested on Dec. 16 on a sealed indictment warrant charging him with theft over $1,000. He was released from jail on $2,500 with a trial date set for April 18, 2023.
Pavel Alekseyev, 32, of Kingsport, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant on Dec. 19 charging him with forgery and theft over $1,000. His bond was set at $10,000 pending arraignment in Criminal Court on Feb. 10.