The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with University of Tennessee Athletics, will offer free admission to visitors through March 31.
Located just next to the Visitor Center inside Bridgestone Arena, the Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer visitors the opportunity to tour the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame free of charge,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “We appreciate Tennessee Athletics for offering free admission through March so that visitors can learn about the heritage of sports in our state.”
Attendees can enter through the Visit Music City Visitor Center at the corner of Rep John Lewis Way and Broadway. Interactive kiosks highlighting the four most recent classes, along with some of the most memorable plays from sports across the state, are some of the newest additions to the Hall, and new items are being added regularly.
Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame enshrines and honors athletes, teams, coaches, sports writers and sports administrators who have made an impact on the history of Tennessee sports.
The Hall serves as a platform to connect athletes, coaches, sports fans, and supporters by acknowledging life achievements implemented through sports. The Hall celebrates athletes of all forms from all across the state.
Additionally, Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame aspires to educate youth about the importance of healthy habits and the positive impact they have on lifestyle choices. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is located at 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.
