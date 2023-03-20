The Maple Street house was bought by the city in 2017 along with its neighboring house with plans to demolish it for park expansion. Board members heard during their March 9 BMA workshop that the house continues to sit in disrepair.
The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to decide the fate of the city-owned house at 210 Maple Street during its annual budget meeting.
The house is used for city storage and as Building Inspector Vince Pishner’s office.
Some board members appeared to be in favor of razing the house, as the park master plan specifies that the property would have a community center and parking lot installed on it.
“I don’t know if putting any more money into that house is going to do much for the town,” City Manager Emily Wood stated.
“It’s going to cost significantly more”
The topic of the parkside house arose during discussion of the library needing a new roof, leading to discussion that the Maple Street house would also need a new roof.
“Because of the size of (the house), it’s going to cost significantly more than the library,” Wood explained.
Wood noted that if the town was already going to spend the money for a new library roof, paying extra for another building to be refurbished would be wasting the town’s resources.
“Also, the inside of that house is in pretty bad disrepair,” Wood added.
Mayor Pat Stilwell agreed, stating that she was shocked by the state of the interior of the house.
Wood noted, “At this point, we need to decide if we want to continue spending money to rehabilitate the house or go ahead and demolish it with plans for park expansion.”
“It’s just sitting there,” said Alderman Jim Gilliam. “The town hasn’t made any money off it for five years.”
Gilliam added, “Tear it down.”
Future uncertain
The house on Maple Street will come under further discussion as the Mount Carmel BMA decides its goals for the future of the town.
The city also owns the property next door, but Alderman Mindy Shugart reminded, “We can’t do anything with that one,” as it is occupied by tenants who pay rent and maintain the property.
“We need to start developing a plan of long-term goals for the town,” Wood said. “We have these properties. What are we going to do to develop them? What are (our) goals and visions for the town?”
More goals for the city of Mount Carmel will be decided upon during the BMA’s strategic and budget meetings. Currently, a date for this meeting has not been set, however, early April has been in discussion.