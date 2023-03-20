Maple Street

The Maple Street house was bought by the city in 2017 along with its neighboring house with plans to demolish it for park expansion. Board members heard during their March 9 BMA workshop that the house continues to sit in disrepair.

Christian Bruno

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to decide the fate of the city-owned house at 210 Maple Street during its annual budget meeting.

