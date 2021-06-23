Northeast TN – Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, which is why Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is providing the Summer Food Service program to address the summer-specific needs of children in the region. The Summer Food Service is a Program (SFSP) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) administered locally by The Tennessee Department of Human Services. SFSP provides children with free, healthy meals during summer months when school is not in session and when many children often miss meals and lack of proper nutrition.
The Summer Food Service Program and Child Hunger Mobile Pantry provide summer lunch and family food boxes to children and families in need of food assistance during the 10-week summer period when school is out. This program serves an average of 3,700 food-insecure children and families.
This year Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s Summer Food Service Program is made possible with donations from the Enterprise Rent-a-Car Foundation through Feeding America and No Kid Hungry – Share Our Strength Foundation and support from AmeriCorps.
According to Feeding America, one in six children in Tennessee is food insecure, which means they may not know where they will get their next meal. “Childhood hunger doesn’t get a summer vacation,” said Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, it is our vision that no child goes hungry. The Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program helps make sure that no child will miss meals or go without proper nutrition during the summer.”
Second Harvest Summer Food Service is available at 35 mobile sites. Text Summer to 1-877-379-5033 to be matched with a site near you.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.). Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the sites and times listed.
To file a program complaint alleging discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online http://www.ascr.usda/gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties. Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education. In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger. Second Harvest Food bank of Northeast Tennessee is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. Visit the Food Bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org for more information or call (423) 279-0430. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602.