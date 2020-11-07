Want to experience Bays Mountain Park’s trails in a whole new way? Thanks to Reedy Creek Bicycles, now’s your chance to hit the trails on your mountain bike—at night.
Join a group of riders for a thrilling three-hour journey through the forest on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, November through February. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. and lasts one to two hours, and will be led by Reedy Creek Bicycles. There’s no age or skill level restrictions for this free program!
Riders should arrive early in time for a prompt 6 p.m. departure—sorry, no late arrivals will be permitted to catch up. Please wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended. If you’re new to night rides or mountain biking in general, stop by Reedy Creek Bicycles in downtown Kingsport where their knowledgeable staff will have you ready to ride in no time.
All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails.
2020-2021 Night Ride Dates:
November 10 & 24
December 8 & 22
January 12 & 26
February 9 & 23
All dates are subject to weather and trail conditions. Bays Mountain Park thanks Reedy Creek Bicycles for partnering again on this fun, unique offering!
For more information about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.