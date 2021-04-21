To say that the Heritage Lites 2020-2021 year has been a challenge would be an understatement. With closures, cancellations and executive orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing social activities, the community service leadership group became very creative. The needs in the community were still present, but in a variety of different areas. Not backing down from a challenge, the Lites stepped up and filled those needs.
Heritage Lites is a youth leadership program for Hawkins County high school students. It is co-sponsored by the Rogersville Heritage Association and the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. Students are chosen by an application process and commit to serving their community throughout the school year. Lites volunteer at numerous non-profit organizations in the area to earn service hours, while bettering their community.
During their first meeting in September, the Lites elected the following officers for the upcoming school year: Ethan Lawson, president; Jim Jenkins, vice president; Emma Carmack, secretary; and Amelia Metz, reporter. With no time to spare, the Lites got straight to work that same day. The Heritage Days work schedule was created. The Lites also collected 38 pounds of coffee to be donated to Forward Flag. Forward Flag is a community support service for military veterans within the community. The Lites also made over 2,000 baggies for the Hawkins County Election Commission to distribute to voters on Election Day. These baggies had items that would help reduce any spread of COVID-19 during the voting process.
As fall approached, the limitations on what service they could provide for in the community decreased. They still had a desire to contribute their time. They hung patriotic flags downtown for Veterans Day. They donated six storage boxes of snacks to Serve Our Soldiers. They donated cornbread and desserts to People Loving People for the annual Thanksgiving meal, along with preparing and delivering meals.
The United Way also utilized the services of the Heritage Lites. The Lites hung 500 door pamphlets across the community that encouraged donations and support of the United Way organization.
During the holidays, the Lites assisted with the Elf Shop that was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. It provides the opportunity for children to purchase affordable gifts for their family at Christmas. The last event of the year for the Lites was participating in the food distribution for Shepherd’s Center. They helped fill boxes and then worked distribution day with over 1,500 boxes given to those in need.
In February, the Lites continued to be very busy helping our community. They collected over 300 pounds of dog and cat food for the Hawkins County Humane Society. The February service project was food collection for the Blessing Box on Depot Street. The Lites collected 225 pounds of food for this project.
March was filled with projects that helped the Shepherd’s Center. April was dedicated to helping God’s Blue Print.
Despite challenges, the Heritage Lites continued to prove their leadership skills. This is a special group of young adults that love their community. They are not going to let the pandemic stop them from contributing and seeing their community grow past these challenging times.
The Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. The program is open to all high school students of Hawkins County. Anyone interested may contact Pam Jenkins at plj1969@gmail.com or Beth Metz at beth@mbmpack.com