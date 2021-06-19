Thousands of locals and visitors gathered in Rogersville on Saturday for the Vintage Market. Approximately 50 vendors provided jewelry, pottery, wooden bowls, antiques and collectibles, along with refreshing drinks and tasty snacks. Lilly Fore provided live entertainment. The event was sponsored by the Rogersville Heritage Association. Photos by Randy Ball and Sheldon Livesay.
