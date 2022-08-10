The County Fireman’s Association hosted a Tennessee Fire Commission Approved Course at the Fire Training Academy located at McPheeters Bend Elementary School this past Saturday.
The course focused on what first responders would encounter during the first 48-hours of a major incident that most first responders may not be aware of in their community.
Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders covered the various components and elements of emergency operations.
Topics included in the presentation were: unified command, ordering resources, establishing incident operation areas (staging, briefing, decon, rehab, feeding, rest areas, refueling, etc.) which need to be established as soon as practical when mutual aid resources are requested for extended operations.
Chief Darryl Kerley, retired Oak Ridge Fire Chief, taught the course and led the class discussion on how to establish search grids, entry points, basics of damage assessment, and US & R building marking systems, along with checklists to complete and document task.
Attendees were provided a 24 page notebook that included copies of the presentation slides, and a basic checklist and resources to consider for emergency management of an incident. In addition to reviewing the various Field Operation Guides available to assist during training and response, the job aid for Building Markings.
Course attendees included representatives from the Hawkins County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Holston Electric Cooperative, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and Fireman’s Association Emergency Air and Light Unit along and Fireman’s Association board members.