Nicholas Shane Hoard, 23, of Rogersville was arrested March 6 on multiple arrest warrants include theft over $1,000, aggravated stalking, evading arrest, criminal trespassing, auto burglary and attempted theft, failure to appear and escape.
On March 2 a Surgoinsville man contacted the sheriff’s department about property stolen from his farm as he was in the process of moving. The items included 50 step-in posts, 10 t-posts, an electric fence box, a battery, a weedeater and a post driver.
Detectives said they had a suspect in the case after discussing it with the victim.
A Mooresburg woman says a vehicle trailer worth an estimated $1,800 was stolen from her property recently. The case is under investigation.
An attempted traffic stop on March 6 was eventually determined to involve a stolen vehicle. A Rogersville woman said the white Honda Accord, whose driver escaped sheriff’s deputies by excessive speeding, had disappeared from her residence sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on that same day. The vehicle’s value was believed to be around $3,000.