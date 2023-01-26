Two men accused of stealing “knick-knacks” are facing theft and burglary charges after a homeowner watching home video surveillance remotely last weekend reportedly observed one of the men enter her home.
Around 5:45 p.m. HCSO Deputy Brayden Hammonds was dispatched to a home on Blackberry Lane off of Bays Mountain Road on a report of a burglary in progress.
As Hammonds was approaching the residence he received a report from Central Dispatch that the suspects had fled the residence in a small white car.
Hammonds reported that he spotted the vehicle coming out of Blackberry Lane and he initiated a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as James William Arthur, 33, 772 Big Elm Road, Church Hill; and the passenger was identified as James Wesley Ramey, 43, 434 Bays Mountain Road on the far southeast outskirts of Hawkins County.
“Mr. Arthur said he scaled a side of the house and entered the residence,” Hammonds stated in his report. “Mr. Arthur said he wanted the ‘knick-knacks’ inside. Mr. Arthur showed me all of the stuff he had, and took from inside the residence, which included one metal bucket full of small items, two paintings, a Yamaha electric keyboard, four pieces of foam, 10 books, two antique bottles of medicine, one Coleman water jug, and several other small miscellaneous items.”
The overall value of the stolen property was reported at $280.
Ramey and Arthur were each charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.
They were both arraigned Monday in Sessions Court. Ramey’s bond was set at $2,500 and he was released from jail. Arthur’s bond was set at $5,000.
Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6.